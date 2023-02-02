Warming shelters open up across Vermont as temperatures drop

With dangerous windchills in the forecast for our region, the state is reminding folks of warming and overnight shelters available for those who may need them. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With dangerous windchills in the forecast for our region, the state is reminding folks of warming and overnight shelters available for those who may need them.

In Barre, the Good Samaritan Church on North Seminary Street has flexible hours.

In Burlington, there is the Miller Center on Gosse Court. That opens at 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

And in Rutland, the BROC Community Action Building on Union Street opens its shelter at 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

There are several warming centers the state is highlighting as well.

In Barre, along with the Good Samaritan, the Aldrich Library on Washington Street is available Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Burlington, we’ve told you about the Community Resource Center on North Winooski Ave. That is taking in folks from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

In Royalton, the Academy Building on Route 13 has flexible hours, but says it will open at 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

And in Rutland, the United Methodist Church on Strongs Ave. opens at 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information and to find other shelters, you can call your local town or city office, or dial the state’s emergency management number-- 211.

Click here for the latest forecast from the WCAX Max Advantage Weather Team.

