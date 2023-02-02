Winter storm lingers in southern US, but relief is forecast

Freezing rain and sleet pounded parts of the Midwest and southern United States. (CNN, KEYE, WFAA, KCCI, WMTW, POWEROUTAGE.US, NOAA, FLIGHTAWARE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A mess of ice, sleet and snow lingered across much of the southern U.S. as thousands in Texas endured freezing temperatures with no power, including many in the state capital of Austin, but a warming trend was forecast to bring relief from the deadly storm Thursday.

More than 390,000 customers in Texas were without power early Thurdsay as trees, heavy with ice, buckled onto power lines, according to PowerOutage, a website tracking utility reports.

More than 150,000 of those outages were in Austin, where the city’s utility warned residents who had been without electricity that lights and heat may not come back on until later Thursday.

Pablo Vegas, who heads the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, vowed the state’s electrical grid and natural gas supply would be reliable and there wouldn’t be a repeat of the February 2021 blackouts when the grid was on the brink of total failure.

School systems in Dallas and Austin, plus many in Arkansas and Memphis, Tennessee, planned to be closed Thursday as bands of winter precipitation continued to push through.

Nearly 700 flights scheduled for Thursday already had been canceled by Thursday morning, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.com. That followed thousands of cancelations and delays since frigid weather set in Monday.

Watches and warnings about wintry conditions were issued for an area stretching along the West Texas border with Mexico through Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana and into western Tennessee and northern Mississippi.

The treacherous driving conditions resulted in at least eight deaths on slick roads since Monday, including seven in Texas and one in Arkansas. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged people not to drive.

___

For more AP weather coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/weather

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Police investigate fatal melee at middle school basketball game
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Vermonters can check online for unclaimed cash for National Unclaimed Property Day. - File photo
Vt. treasurer encourages residents to check for unclaimed cash
Zeus and his owner, Ron Monroe
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
A report from Building Bright Futures says Vermont children ages 3-8 are experiencing anxiety...
Report: Behavioral and emotional issues on the rise among Vt. children

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
Joe Biden, Bill Clinton mark 3 decades of family leave act
File Photo
Police: Shots fired at Monkton house
LIVE: Biden speaks at National Prayer Breakfast
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Biden to speak at National Prayer Breakfast