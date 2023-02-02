Woman injured in alleged hit and run

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) -Troopers in Derby are busy investigating a hit and run.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 24-year-old woman stopped her car on side of Nelson Hill Road in the Town of Derby to check her tires.

When she was walking to get back in her car, that’s when officers said a tan/brown newer pick-up truck, possibly a Toyota, with a white or black stripe down the middle of it hit her and kept going.

She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.