By Dan Dowling
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for the entire region with dangerously cold wind chills on Friday and Saturday. Wind chills will drop to as low as -30 to -40 from 9am Friday through 9am on Saturday. In those conditions, frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less. Snow showers and squalls will move through the region Thursday night, with temperatures dropping below zero by the start of the day on Friday. By mid to late morning on Friday, wind chills will approach -25 to -35, as temperatures continue to drop through the afternoon and evening hours. Limit your exposure outside as much as possible and keep pets inside.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with temperatures starting the day in the teens and 20s below zero. Wind chills will remain dangerously cold through at least the first half of the day. Temperatures begin to warm up on Saturday night with much different conditions expected for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for snow showers by the end of the day. Highs will make it back up into the low 30s.

Milder conditions will continue through most of next week. Skies will be mostly cloudy skies through Wednesday with the chance of rain and snow showers on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures are expected to remain above normal through the end of next week.

