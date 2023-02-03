$700M Powerball prize latest in string of giant jackpots

The jackpot for the Powerball lottery has reached $700 million, the 10th largest in history.
The jackpot for the Powerball lottery has reached $700 million, the 10th largest in history.(CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No, it’s not lottery deja vu.

There really is another giant lottery jackpot up for grabs Saturday night, the latest in a string of big prizes enticing players to plunk down $2 and try to beat formidable odds.

This time, it’s an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot drawing, which ranks at the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. It comes on the heels of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize won by someone in Maine less than three weeks ago and a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by a California player last November.

The prizes grow so large because the odds of winning them are so long, at one in 292.2 million for Powerball. That allows jackpots to roll over week after week, getting bigger and bigger.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022.

The $700 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid over 29 years through an annuity. Nearly all jackpot winners prefer a one-time check, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $375.7 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Police investigate fatal melee at middle school basketball game
More fallout from that fight that broke out during a Vermont middle school basketball game:...
Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school
Samuel Hunt
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
Nichols seen at Capitol Hill on Jan. 6
2nd Vermonter arrested for allegedly assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot
Vermont State Police are investigating after a house in Monkton was shot at multiple times. -...
Police: Shots fired at Monkton house

Latest News

U.S. Agriculture officials have proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including...
New rules would limit sugar in school meals for first time
Eric Loyer
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Berlin, New Hampshire.
Police investigating suspicious death in New Hampshire
Schools are closed or delayed across Vermont as the temperature drops, and people are preparing...
Windchills close schools, put first responders on patrol