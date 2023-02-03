Contaminated Cannabis: VCCB issues warning over fungicide levels in strain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board is issuing a warning after at least one user reported getting sick from smoking a specific strain of what they said is contaminated cannabis.

The CCB said the flower was grown by Holland Cannabis based in Derby and that it tested above the limit for myclobutanil, a chemical used as a fungicide.

The CCB has stopped the sale of all Holland Cannabis flowers at all retail shops until it can confirm the safety of the company’s flower.

It was sold at multiple dispensaries including Zenbarn, The High Country Cannabis, The Green man, Lamoille County Cannabis, and Capital Cannabis Company.

State leaders said customers who purchased flower from Holland Cannabis should return it to the store where they got it from.

Although experts said the health effects of smoking flower contaminated with the fungicide are minimal the CCB is still investigating the report.

