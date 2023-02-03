Fair helps connect Vermont families with kids’ summer camps

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It may feel like the dead of winter but some parents are already thinking about summer, specifically summer camps.

There’s a one-stop shop this weekend for them to learn more about options for their kids.

The 26th Summer Camp & School Fair is Saturday in Burlington.

Attendees can speak with representatives from 30 local camps and independent schools, covering a range of activities. Many of them also offer financial help to families.

Kids VT, which puts on the event, says in-person interactions can help make or break a decision for families.

“They loved being able to actually talk to people face to face. I think when you’re, you know, you’re a parent, I’ve made this decision with my own kids, is just there’s something about talking to someone one on one where you get to get a sense of them and the organization and the kind of place you’re sending your kids because you’re trusting them to take care of your children,” said Cathy Resmer of Kids VT.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Cathy Resmer about what families will find at the event.

That fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton in Burlington. It’s free to get in.

There’s also a database of the camps online in case you can’t make it to the fair.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Police investigate fatal melee at middle school basketball game
More fallout from that fight that broke out during a Vermont middle school basketball game:...
Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school
Samuel Hunt
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
Nichols seen at Capitol Hill on Jan. 6
2nd Vermonter arrested for allegedly assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot
Eric Loyer
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man

Latest News

DJ Fattie B.-File photo
How new music from popular Vermont artists will help kids
SDF
How new music from popular Vermont artists will help kids
Looking for a sweet kitty who is independent? Meet Poppy!
Pets with Potential: Poppy
sdf
Pets with Potential: Poppy
As it gets colder, you might be tempted to crank the heat up. But experts say that’s not the...
Safe and warm: How to heat your home safely through the cold snap