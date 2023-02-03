Fair helps connect Vermont families with kids’ summer camps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It may feel like the dead of winter but some parents are already thinking about summer, specifically summer camps.

There’s a one-stop shop this weekend for them to learn more about options for their kids.

The 26th Summer Camp & School Fair is Saturday in Burlington.

Attendees can speak with representatives from 30 local camps and independent schools, covering a range of activities. Many of them also offer financial help to families.

Kids VT, which puts on the event, says in-person interactions can help make or break a decision for families.

“They loved being able to actually talk to people face to face. I think when you’re, you know, you’re a parent, I’ve made this decision with my own kids, is just there’s something about talking to someone one on one where you get to get a sense of them and the organization and the kind of place you’re sending your kids because you’re trusting them to take care of your children,” said Cathy Resmer of Kids VT.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Cathy Resmer about what families will find at the event.

That fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton in Burlington. It’s free to get in.

There’s also a database of the camps online in case you can’t make it to the fair.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.