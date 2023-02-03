Pets with Potential: Poppy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a sweet kitty who is independent? Meet Poppy!

The Humane Society of Chittenden County calls this 3-year-old spayed female cat amazing. They say she’s not known as a cuddly kitty, but that could change depending on the family who adopts her.

She does require some special care, though. Poppy needs a home with no other animals and kids who can respect her space. She’s also on a prescription diet and takes medication.

If you want to meet Poppy or any of the other pets at the humane society waiting for their forever homes, check out their website.

