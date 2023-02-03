Pets with Potential: Poppy

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a sweet kitty who is independent? Meet Poppy!

The Humane Society of Chittenden County calls this 3-year-old spayed female cat amazing. They say she’s not known as a cuddly kitty, but that could change depending on the family who adopts her.

She does require some special care, though. Poppy needs a home with no other animals and kids who can respect her space. She’s also on a prescription diet and takes medication.

If you want to meet Poppy or any of the other pets at the humane society waiting for their forever homes, check out their website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Police investigate fatal melee at middle school basketball game
More fallout from that fight that broke out during a Vermont middle school basketball game:...
Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school
Samuel Hunt
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
Nichols seen at Capitol Hill on Jan. 6
2nd Vermonter arrested for allegedly assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot
Eric Loyer
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man

Latest News

Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild
Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun
File photo
Mount Washington sees record low temperature, could shatter 2nd record overnight
Contaminated cannabis: State warns of pesticide in some Vermont pot