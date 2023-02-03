Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges.

Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent.

Eric Loyer
Eric Loyer(Courtesy: South Burlington Police)

Police believe Loyer is in the Burlington or South Burlington area, and he may be driving a car reported stolen from Bristol.

Officers spotted Loyer in South Burlington in the stolen car twice last week and tried to stop him, but they say he took off at a high rate of speed. They believe he has been involved in other similar incidents across Chittenden County.

The suspect car is a gold Lexus with Vermont plate GTF 484. Police say if you see Loyer or the car, don’t approach him, call the local police. Anyone with information on where to find Loyer is asked to call the police in South Burlington at 802-846-4111.

Police say Eric Loyer may be driving a gold Lexus similar to this one.
Police say Eric Loyer may be driving a gold Lexus similar to this one.(Courtesy: South Burlington Police)

