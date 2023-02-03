Renaissance Faire to give Vermonters a trip back in time

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Preparations were underway Friday for this weekend’s Renaissance Faire.

The event is at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction. Some 60 artisans and craft vendors will be set up there, including about a dozen new ones, plus food.

Organizers say the Renaissance Faire is a good way to get out of the cold and stay warm.

“If you’re looking for something for the whole family to do, grandkids to grandparents, you really can’t beat the Renaissance Faire. And the fact that we’re indoors in a nice warm environment, you can’t really beat it for something to do if you don’t want to be outside in freezing temperatures,” said Jeff Folb of Vermont Gatherings.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full conversation with Jeff Folb about what’s in store for people who attend.

The Renaissance Faire is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20 for the day or $30 for both days. Kids 6-12 get in for $5 and kids under 6 get in free. Click here for all the details.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.