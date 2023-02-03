Renaissance Faire to give Vermonters a trip back in time

By Elissa Borden
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Preparations were underway Friday for this weekend’s Renaissance Faire.

The event is at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction. Some 60 artisans and craft vendors will be set up there, including about a dozen new ones, plus food.

Organizers say the Renaissance Faire is a good way to get out of the cold and stay warm.

“If you’re looking for something for the whole family to do, grandkids to grandparents, you really can’t beat the Renaissance Faire. And the fact that we’re indoors in a nice warm environment, you can’t really beat it for something to do if you don’t want to be outside in freezing temperatures,” said Jeff Folb of Vermont Gatherings.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full conversation with Jeff Folb about what’s in store for people who attend.

The Renaissance Faire is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20 for the day or $30 for both days. Kids 6-12 get in for $5 and kids under 6 get in free. Click here for all the details.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Police investigate fatal melee at middle school basketball game
More fallout from that fight that broke out during a Vermont middle school basketball game:...
Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school
Samuel Hunt
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
Nichols seen at Capitol Hill on Jan. 6
2nd Vermonter arrested for allegedly assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot
Eric Loyer
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man

Latest News

DJ Fattie B.-File photo
How new music from popular Vermont artists will help kids
SDF
How new music from popular Vermont artists will help kids
Looking for a sweet kitty who is independent? Meet Poppy!
Pets with Potential: Poppy
sdf
Pets with Potential: Poppy
As it gets colder, you might be tempted to crank the heat up. But experts say that’s not the...
Safe and warm: How to heat your home safely through the cold snap