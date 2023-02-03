Snowplow Spotlight: Obi-Wan Kasnowbi and Scoop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Snowplow Spotlight is on Obi-Wan Kasnowbi and Scoop.

Meet Obi-Wan Kensnowbi. His driver Dan LaRoche calls it a very creative name!

Obi-Wan plows the left lane of I-89 from Exit 20 to 18.

And the other snowplow is a truck that knows what to do when it sees snow, Scoop!

Scoop takes on Routes 128 and 117 with Jacob Holmberg. The truck was named by Essex Elementary School kids.

Scoop may not be getting to pick up much snow with the bitterly cold weather but he may undergo routine maintenance.

Ernie Patnoe with VTrans said on super cold days, if they have to be outside they keep it to short assignments.

Otherwise, they use days like today to focus on other assignments, like Localized summer work planning and servicing plow trucks and small equipment, and safety training.

