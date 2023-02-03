Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The temperature plummeting well below zero wasn’t enough to stop some hardcore skiers and snowboarders from hitting the slopes on Friday.

Some braved the cold to shred on this frigid day at Stowe Mountain Resort.

“We’ve got minus 25 at the summit with winds gusting 30 to 40 mph right now, and we are actually watching the thermometer drop, so it’s pretty nasty,” said Karen Wagner, the Stowe Ski Patrol director.

Stowe’s summit lifts were closed but one mid-mountain lift was open for thrill-seekers.

Skiers reporting decent snow conditions, enough to want to stay out and enjoy the snow.

“Hand warmers, toe warmers, take a break every now and then, and ski hard, it’ll keep you warm,” advised Brad Underkoffler of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

“I have a bad addiction to ice and powder, so I had to come out,” said Steve Short of Virginia.

“It’s cold but that’s what layers are for, you gotta wear a lot of clothes but still a lot of fun,” said Gavin Freeman of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The ski patrol says when the weather is like this, don’t take any chances.

“This is no the time to go exploring in the woods,” Wagner warned. “You should ski with other people, recreate with other people so if something happens, you can be taken care of really easily.”

It might be minus 40 with the windchill in Stowe, but inside the Pump House at Jay Peak, it’s 135 degrees warmer than the feels-like temperature outside.

Jay Peak made the decision to close their lifts and mountain due to windchill temperatures dipping to negative 50 and below, pushing those at the resort to the balmy 86-degree Pump House in the warm pool and hot tub.

“We were supposed to go skiing but it was a little too cold out there, so this was our plan B,” said Jamie Stevenson of New Jersey.

Adults got the chance to be kids again at the waterpark and on the slides.

“With the weather being negative 20 degrees outside and the mountain closed, it was a way for us to salvage our paid time off,” said Christian Quigley of Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Plenty of kids were also at the Pump House, some in Jay for a hockey tournament. They were grateful for a warm space to be inside, instead of out in the dangerously cold temperatures.

“Even though we’re from Massachusetts, it’s the coldest thing I’ve ever been in,” said Sean Lyon of Plymouth, Massachusetts.

“I feel like my toes and my hands and my face is just going to fall off,” said Flynn Curry of Milton, Massachusetts.

Jay Peak says that they are going to wait until Saturday morning to make the call on whether or not they’ll be able to open. They’ll only have the lower mountain lifts open.

