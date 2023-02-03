Staying safe on the road as temperatures drop

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Schools are closed or delayed across Vermont, as the temperature drops and people are preparing to hunker down during this cold snap.

It is bone-chillingly cold out. Vermonters are used to the cold, but it’s been an unusually warm winter so this comes as a shock to the system.

Many people are still carrying on with work and other plans today, despite the cold temperatures. And even is the car might be an escape from the wind, VSP still recommends thinking ahead.

“Be prepared, have warm clothes in your car, have a blanket in your car, have road flares in your car to mark your location if you do become stranded, have a charged cell phone, let folks know where you’re going and where you’re coming from so if you are delayed they know where to look to see where you are and if you do not need to be out in these temperatures stay inside,” said Sgt. Paul Ravelin with Vermont State Police.

That’s why Vermont State Police are activating their freeze patrol on I-89 and I-91. It’s something they activate so that if someone gets stranded they will be able to access them quickly to help, especially if they don’t have the proper gear in the car.

“There are many events where a car becomes stranded whether it runs out of gas or it becomes too cold to operate or has a mechanical malfunction and the person is stranded in a rural area where they can’t get to help very quickly so we do see instances where troopers come to the aid of stranded motorists,” said Sgt. Ravelin.

Sgt. Ravelin said freeze patrol comes across events of people stranded a few times a year. They also have tow trucks on an on-call service.

