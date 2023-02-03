Sub-Zero Summit: Mt. Washington researchers work through deep freeze

MT. WASHINGTON, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s cold enough outside your front door but imagine trying to gather weather observations at the top of the mountain.

That’s what the team at the Mount Washington Observatory does every morning.

Teams of three observers switch every week, living on the top of the mountain and taking observations every hour, day and night.

That’s true on the coldest of days even on the coldest days.

