House Lawmakers pass $300M spending plan

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A grab bag of extra spending is making its way through the statehouse. A spirited debate under the golden dome competing needs over dwindling federal cash. Vermont lawmakers pass a mid-year spending plan to the tune of $300 million Thursday.

The House of Representatives passed the Budget Adjustment Act 107 to 33. The plan floated by federal cash includes millions for organic dairy subsidies, affordable housing, and hotel housing for the homeless Before the vote - Rutland Representative Paul Clifford proposed removing $7 million from the hotel motel program. Stressing the financial impact it’s had on Rutland; he says the state needs a plan to house vulnerable Vermonters without using federal cash.

“There hasn’t been a plan in three years. I think that’s ample enough time for the administration and the legislature to formulate some kind of plan knowing full well the money is going to run out” said Rep. Clifford, a republican from Rutland. “We have made thoughtful investments in state government in the agencies partners and programs that help people and life them up in every corner of the state” said Rep. Kathleen James, a democrat from Manchester.

The budget adjustment bill now heads to the Vermont senate where they’ll make their own changes over the next few weeks.

