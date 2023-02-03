Weinberger calls on Vermont lawmakers to strengthen gun laws
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The mayor of Vermont’s largest city is asking lawmakers to strengthen gun reforms in a sweeping bill.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is working on a bill aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of younger Vermonters.
Friday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger asked lawmakers to create safe storage requirements statewide and to ban guns in bars. And following several high-profile shooting incidents, he wants the committee to treat reckless endangerment as a felony charge.
Weinberger says gun crimes deserve a hard look because the consequences of a shooting can be permanent.
“If all of that information is shielded from the rest of the system, from the alternative justice mechanisms we have, from the community, it can slow down the interventions to try to get those kids on a different path,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.
Burlington was one of several Vermont communities that saw an uptick in gun violence last year.
Last session, Vermont lawmakers passed a compromise gun bill that partially closed what’s known as the Charleston loophole.
