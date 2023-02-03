Weinberger calls on Vermont lawmakers to strengthen gun laws

The mayor of Vermont's largest city is asking lawmakers to strengthen gun reforms in a sweeping...
The mayor of Vermont's largest city is asking lawmakers to strengthen gun reforms in a sweeping bill. - File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The mayor of Vermont’s largest city is asking lawmakers to strengthen gun reforms in a sweeping bill.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is working on a bill aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of younger Vermonters.

Friday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger asked lawmakers to create safe storage requirements statewide and to ban guns in bars. And following several high-profile shooting incidents, he wants the committee to treat reckless endangerment as a felony charge.

Weinberger says gun crimes deserve a hard look because the consequences of a shooting can be permanent.

“If all of that information is shielded from the rest of the system, from the alternative justice mechanisms we have, from the community, it can slow down the interventions to try to get those kids on a different path,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Burlington was one of several Vermont communities that saw an uptick in gun violence last year.

Last session, Vermont lawmakers passed a compromise gun bill that partially closed what’s known as the Charleston loophole.

Related Stories:

Scott: Vt. should focus on improving existing gun laws

Vt. lawmakers begin veto overrides on gun bill, Brattleboro voting age

Vt. Senate expected to approve compromise gun bill

Scott vetoes sweeping gun bill, offers compromise

Scott to consider omnibus gun bill

Vermont Legislature closes ‘Charleston Loophole’ in gun buys

Scott signals opposition to new gun bill

Vermont House passes sweeping gun bill

New charges in connection with Burlington murder

Teen faces murder charges in connection with Burlington shooting

Burlington 21-year-old dies in Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large

Behind the Bullets: New American community searches for solutions to violence

Behind the Bullets: What’s the cause for a spike in gunfire in Burlington?

Addressing Burlington gun violence, mayor calls on City Council to support police

Person of interest in Burlington homicide in court for separate shooting case

Police say teen involved in fatal shooting, looking to ID another suspect

Burlington 21-year-old dies in Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large

Suspects arrested in stolen car, stolen Glock found

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Police investigate fatal melee at middle school basketball game
More fallout from that fight that broke out during a Vermont middle school basketball game:...
Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school
Samuel Hunt
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
Nichols seen at Capitol Hill on Jan. 6
2nd Vermonter arrested for allegedly assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot
Eric Loyer
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man

Latest News

Nicholas Baker
Brattleboro man charged with murder in August shooting
Eric Loyer
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Berlin, New Hampshire.
Police investigating suspicious death in New Hampshire
Schools are closed or delayed across Vermont as the temperature drops, and people are preparing...
Windchills close schools, put first responders on patrol