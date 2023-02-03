Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills will continue through the first half of Saturday. Wind chill warnings continue with wind chill temperatures of -30 to -45 below expected through noon on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear to start the day on Saturday. Temperatures will gradually warm up throughout the day, and reach above zero during the afternoon hours. Winds will begin to diminish as well with improving conditions by Saturday evening. Limit your time outside through Saturday morning and keep pets inside overnight.

The second half of the weekend will be much more seasonable. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with temperatures reaching the upper 20s and low 30s. A frontal system will bring the chance for some light snow across our northern areas on Sunday night with minimal accumulation expected.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the rest of the work week with above normal temperatures expected. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s through the middle of the week. Our weather will remain unsettled as well with a few systems bringing the chance for rain and snow showers. Temperatures turn slightly cooler by the end of the week with highs returning to the upper 20s by Thursday and Friday.

Stay warm and have a great weekend!

