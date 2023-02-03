BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We have been Arctic Blasted! Wind chills will be dangerously cold right into the day on Saturday with some of the coldest “feels-like” temperatures that we have experienced in nearly 30 years.

Temperatures will just continue to drop throughout the day and winds will be getting even stronger out of the NW, creating those dangerous wind chills in the 20s and 30s BELOW zero during the afternoon. As temperatures drop even further in the evening, those wind chills will be in the 30s and 40s BELOW zero!

Saturday morning will be super cold with actual air temperatures in the teens and 20s below zero, and the wind chills still in the 30s and 40s below zero. Then, as we go through the day on Saturday, the winds will start to back off and eventually switch around to the south, so the wind chills will be easing up by the evening hours.

Those south winds will be picking up Saturday night and that will bring the warmer air back into the region, with the bitter cold, Arctic air heading back up into the Arctic Circle where it belongs. Temperatures will climb back into the 30s - ABOVE zero - on Sunday.

The temperatures will then stay above normal right through most of next week. No major storms are on the way, but a few disturbances will bring the chance for a few snow - and even rain - showers during the middle of the week.

Try to limit your time outdoors today. Dress in many loose layers if you need to be outside. KEEP THE PETS INDOORS! Check on any neighbors who may have a particularly difficult time in these brutally cold conditions.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor this bitter cold snap, and we will keep you updated with the latest information, on-air and online. Stay warm! -Gary

