Animal shelter will add your ex’s name to a litter box for Valentine’s Day

For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for...
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for Valentine's Day.(axelbueckert via Canva)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX/(Gray News) - An animal shelter is helping celebrate Valentine’s Day in a unique way this year.

WXIX reports the Animal Friends Humane Society is offering those with a not-so-special ex the opportunity to have their name added to a litter box.

Representatives with the shelter said for a $5 donation the team will write your ex’s name in a litter box and allow their cats to take care of the rest.

The shelter said it is taking donations through Feb. 12 for the promotional event.

The Animal Friends Humane Society team said they will post a video via Facebook on Valentine’s Day to showcase all of the names they received in their litter boxes.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Loyer
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
Samuel Hunt
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
Mount Washington set a new record-low temperature on Friday, and they're getting close to...
Mount Washington sees record low temperature, could shatter 2nd record overnight
More fallout from that fight that broke out during a Vermont middle school basketball game:...
Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school
Many ski areas plan to suspend lift operations Friday -- and possibly Saturday -- as frigid...
Many ski resorts to suspend lift operations during cold snap

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. may delay...
US moving ahead on plan to down Chinese balloon over ocean
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage with DNC chair Jaime...
Dems decide to shake up start of 2024 presidential primary
A man walks on sea wall near Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in South...
Dangerously cold temperatures envelop Northeast
The Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over Columbia, Missouri on Friday.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky