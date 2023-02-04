Ex-Jay Peak president claims the State of Vermont “covered up” Kingdom Con

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The former president of Jay Peak Resort Bill Stenger says the State of Vermont of “covered up” the $200 million fraud that sent him to federal prison.

In a six-page affidavit obtained by Channel Three News, Stenger calls himself an “unknowing pawn.”

Stenger accuses state officials, especially former Governor Peter Shumlin, D-Vermont, of knowing about the Ponzi-like scheme as early as 2015 and promoting the projects, anyway.

Through marketing materials, including a globally-distributed video featuring Shumlin, Stenger says the State of Vermont assured investors officials were auditing the projects.

Stenger accuses the state of exploiting naïve foreign investors who weren’t familiar with the U.S. legal system and would rely on the promise of oversight. That promise, Stenger says, was a key selling point when soliciting funds. In reality, the sworn testimony claims, the state would approve the projects without any proper review.

The court record obtained by Channel 3 News reads in part, “It is incomprehensible that my mistakes have landed me in jail, reputation tarnished, while the State of Vermont and state officials continue to absolve themselves of any misdeeds or liability whatsoever. Beyond unfair, these are lies. As I have, the State must own up to its role in bringing harm to these trusting and innocent immigrants.”

Shumlin tells VTDigger this testimony is just an attempt to shift the blame for criminal activity.

Stenger pleaded guilty to making a false statement to a federal agency last summer and is currently serving an 18-month sentence for the scandal that rocked the Northeast Kingdom.

Related Stories:

EB-5 public records lawsuit before Vermont Supreme Court

Start of Jay Peak ski season marks end of chapter in EB-5 scandal

Federal judge signs off on Jay Peak Resort sale

Utah company wins Jay Peak auction with $76M bid

Newport looks to fill gaping hole left in city by failed EB-5 projects

Jay Peak sale pending; Utah group bids $58M for resort

Gov. Scott offers assistance for Kingdom Con ‘pit’ in Newport

Kingdom Con: The history of Vermont’s biggest fraud case

Government seeks 5-year sentence for ex-Vt. ski resort president

Merrill Lynch to pay $4.5M settlement for role in Kingdom Con

Lawyer accused of harassing, intimidating state employees in EB-5 civil action

Stenger avoids pre-sentencing hearing in Kingdom Con case

Report: Several buyers interested in Jay Peak

Vermont leaders say they referred Kingdom Con case to FBI

Documents point fingers at Shumlin administration officials in Kingdom Con

Kingdom Con defense lawyers claim Vt. brass knew about fraud

Former Jay Peak president pleads guilty in ‘Kingdom Con’ case

Stenger to take plea deal in ‘Kingdom Con’ case

Jay Peak ski area receiver reaches $32.5M settlement with Quiros’ law firm

2nd man in Kingdom Con case reaches plea deal

Settlement reached with bank in Kingdom Con case

Quiros pleads guilty in Kingdom Con fraud case

Quiros to take plea deal in Kingdom Con

Judge OKs virus-relief loan to Jay Peak, Burke ski resorts

High court says lawsuit can proceed for failed oversight in Kingdom Con case

Quiros to withdraw not guilty pleas in Kingdom Con case

Judge rejects effort to move Kingdom Con trial

Leahy: Criminal case in EB-5 scandal ‘very appropriate’

Kingdom Con defendants want trial moved; point to news coverage

Stenger joins Quiros in Kingdom Con venue change request

Mastermind of alleged Kingdom Con wants trial moved

Vermont officials still working with defrauded EB-5 investors

EB-5 investors win Vt. Supreme Court appeal

Feds uphold decision to close Vermont’s EB-5 center

Kingdom Con: Criminal charges filed in largest fraud in Vermont history

Vermont releases documents related to EB-5 Kingdom Con

Did Shumlin officials intentionally ignore Kingdom Con warning signs?

Feds, Vermont at odds over shutting down state’s EB-5 office

Vt. judge orders freeze of Quiros’ assets

Is the state of Vermont responsible for the alleged Kingdom Con?

Shumlin stayed in Quiros’ NYC luxury condo

Quiros ordered to pay millions for alleged Kingdom Con

Vt. judge orders freeze of Quiros’ assets

Is the state of Vermont responsible for the alleged Kingdom Con?

Shumlin stayed in Quiros’ NYC luxury condo

Quiros ordered to pay millions for alleged Kingdom Con

Federal receiver in ski resort fraud case gets $1.3M

Quiros will not fight SEC charges

Lawsuit focuses on state’s liability in EB-5 fraud case

Burke, Jay contractors to receive final payments

Can the state and some employees be sued over the Kingdom Con?

Proposed settlement for Quiros in Kingdom Con case

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.