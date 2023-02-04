H.S. hoops for Thursday, February 2nd
Scores and highlights from around the state
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Johnsbury 54, Colchester 48
Middlebury 61, Mill River 38
Long Trail 75, Sharon 32
Hartford 51, MSJ 40
Burlington 50, Mt. Mansfield 30
Proctor 68, West Rutland 48
White River Valley 67, Rivendell 60
BFA - St. Albans 66, Essex 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hazen 47, Blue Mountain 42
Spaulding 37, Lyndon 33
Thetford 66, Oxbow 41
Rice 38, Burlington 36
Lamoille 38, Lake Region 35
Peoples 46, Montpelier 42
Milton 45, Northfield 33
Danville 43, Stowe 39
Mill River 36, Twin Valley 22
