H.S. hoops for Thursday, February 2nd

Scores and highlights from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Johnsbury 54, Colchester 48

Middlebury 61, Mill River 38

Long Trail 75, Sharon 32

Hartford 51, MSJ 40

Burlington 50, Mt. Mansfield 30

Proctor 68, West Rutland 48

White River Valley 67, Rivendell 60

BFA - St. Albans 66, Essex 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazen 47, Blue Mountain 42

Spaulding 37, Lyndon 33

Thetford 66, Oxbow 41

Rice 38, Burlington 36

Lamoille 38, Lake Region 35

Peoples 46, Montpelier 42

Milton 45, Northfield 33

Danville 43, Stowe 39

Mill River 36, Twin Valley 22

