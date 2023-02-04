Project aims to help those who don’t speak English stay safe in the cold

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in our region who don’t speak English can’t get help in avoiding the dangers of the severe cold. So the Vermont Language Justice Project and CCTV have collaborated on a series of “Staying Safe in Cold Weather” videos produced in 15 different languages.

The videos were created for the many New Americans who have limited English proficiency.

Click here to see the videos.

