Project aims to help those who don’t speak English stay safe in the cold

A new project aims to help people in our region who don't speak English stay safe in the cold, by producing videos in multiple languages.(Courtesy: Vermont Language Justice Project/CCTV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in our region who don’t speak English can’t get help in avoiding the dangers of the severe cold. So the Vermont Language Justice Project and CCTV have collaborated on a series of “Staying Safe in Cold Weather” videos produced in 15 different languages.

The videos were created for the many New Americans who have limited English proficiency.

Click here to see the videos.

