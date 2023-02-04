What to do: Saturday, February 4

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s what to do in our region for Saturday, February 4, 2023.

The Lyndon Institute is putting on a hammered metal jewelry workshop. Foundry staff will guide you through the process of crafting custom jewelry from sheet metal.

There will be two sessions from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m., and another from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There is a $5 materials fee. Participation is limited, so they ask that you register by email on the northeast chamber of commerce website beforehand.

Two local Rutland bands will be taking the stage again for the first time since before the pandemic.

Phil Henry & The News Feed and George’s Back Pocket will be playing at the west Rutland Town Hall once again at 7:30 pm.

The folk bands are excited to bring their music back to Rutland after a three-year hiatus.

Tickets for the show cost $15.

It’s Dabble Day in Barre, a popular winter activity taking place at Spaulding High School

Families with young kids are welcome to come and enjoy the messy arts and craft fun. It’s also an opportunity for parents to learn about potential childcare services and preschool programs.

The event is free for all to attend.

Hazen union high school in Hardwick is hosting a Sankofa event this afternoon.

Starting at 12:00 p.m. there will be performances from black artists that stem from multiple African cultures

The theme of the event is reflection, so you will also be given a chance to learn about African culture and how the past can inform the future.

The event has no admission fee, and there will be food for purchase

There will be a Winter Snow Ball at the St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge starting at 7:00 p.m.

The event will have a live DJ set, food, and a cash bar. Tickets for the ball are $20, and proceeds from the event will go towards Nekcan’s battle against cancer in the region.

