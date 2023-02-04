Why experts say Trump 2024 re-election campaign is off to strong start

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CONCORD, Nh. (WCAX) - Former President Trump’s 2024 re-election bid is unprecedented in modern times. Despite that, experts say he is already a starting strong.

“In some ways, even if he doesn’t get the nomination, he sort of won in the sense that he has so many imitators right now in terms of focusing cultural issues and critical race theory and sex and so forth.” says Linda Fowler, professor of Government at Dartmouth College.

Trump is the only Republican so far to officially announce his intention to run. However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley, and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu may enter the race.

