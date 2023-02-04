Williston veterinary clinic offers services for exotic pets

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists, also referred to as “BEVS”, is now offering services for owners of exotic pets.

The Williston vet clinic’s new department is dedicated to medical care for small mammals, reptiles, and most birds.

This is the first exotics-only specialty service in Vermont, so residents who own exotic pets can now rely on them for care.

Doctors say the veterinary services offered include specialty care, advanced diagnostics, and surgeries.

“We know that they exist in families here in Vermont, and now there’s kind of a place with some advanced diagnostics for them to go so we’re very excited about that,” BEVS Hospital Administrator, Whitney Durivage said.

They also plan to offer community outreach programs, like workshops and clinics to educate Vermonters about exotic pets.

