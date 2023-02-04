BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will continue into Saturday, especially early. Morning lows will be in the teens and 20s below zero, with a few spots possibly to 30 below. Unfortunately, the wind will gust from the northwest to 30 mph at times, creating wind chills as low as 45 below zero. Wind chills that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Remain indoors if possible until the cold snap passes. If you must be outdoors, dress in layers to retain body heat, have hats and gloves and an extra pair in your vehicle, and please KEEP THE PETS INDOORS. Saturday’s highs will be in the single digits above zero. The wind will ease up during the afternoon, with wind chills becoming less severe. Temperatures Saturday night will start off in the single digits above and below zero, then rise into the teens late.

Sunday will bring welcomed relief from the cold, as a warm front moves through the area. High temperatures will be much warmer, getting into the upper 30s. Some snow showers are expected late in the day, and will continue into early Monday morning. A trace to an inch accumulation is possible.

The week is looking unsettled, but thankfully no Arctic blasts are expected. Clouds will increase Tuesday, with showers and snow showers moving in by late afternoon, continuing overnight. Wednesday will turn partly sunny. Highs both days will be in the upper 30s, with lows in the 20s. A storm system may clip us to the south Thursday and Friday, but it’s looking sketchy at this point. Some rain/snow showers are possible, with highs in the upper 30s, and lows in the 20s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.