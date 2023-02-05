High school indoor track and field champions crowned at UVM
First championships of the high school winter sports season
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It may have been bitterly cold outside, but the top high school track and field student-athletes gathered inside to compete on the campus of the University of Vermont.
DIVISION 1 WINNERS
Boys: St. Johnsbury
Girls: Essex
DIVISION 2 WINNERS
Boys: Hartford
Girls: Rice
The full results can be seen here.
