High school indoor track and field champions crowned at UVM

First championships of the high school winter sports season
By Michael Dugan
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It may have been bitterly cold outside, but the top high school track and field student-athletes gathered inside to compete on the campus of the University of Vermont.

DIVISION 1 WINNERS

Boys: St. Johnsbury

Girls: Essex

DIVISION 2 WINNERS

Boys: Hartford

Girls: Rice

The full results can be seen here.

