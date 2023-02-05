High school indoor track and field champions crowned at UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It may have been bitterly cold outside, but the top high school track and field student-athletes gathered inside to compete on the campus of the University of Vermont.

DIVISION 1 WINNERS

Boys: St. Johnsbury

Girls: Essex

DIVISION 2 WINNERS

Boys: Hartford

Girls: Rice

The full results can be seen here.

