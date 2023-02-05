Job fair held Saturday for The Howard Center

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - The Howard Center currently has 14 hundred employees but people there say they’re looking for more to join in their mission of helping Vermont communities.

“I know that I am interested in the field of education. Stuff like that, so I was just trying to see what else is out there,” said Burlington resident Lucas Baumann.

This is Lucas Baumann. He lives in Burlington and is currently looking for a job. He decided to visit the Howard Center job fair at the O’Brien Community Center to see what they have to offer. Baumann says if he gets a job with them he hopes to make a difference and save lives.

“The main driver has always been where I feel like I can make a really big impact. To put it kind of bluntly, a lot of times you are saving lives because these people that you’re working with. It could be right on the fork in the road to going off in a bad path in their life,” Baumann said.

Organizers from the job fair say saving lives is not all the Howard Center does. They specialize in many different services from mental health, substance use and recovery, crisis, developmental services, and programs for children, adults and families.

They serve in areas across Chittenden County, Franklin County and Rutland County.

They are offering jobs for a variety of positions. From entry level titles to professional ones. With so many positions to fill the center’s staff say they’ve been working overtime.

“It adds up on our employees that have been here for a very long time. Or just starting out, covering different programs. We have dedicated staff that are here right now that are coming in on a Saturday in below freezing temperatures. Here to help talk about their programs to ensure they can get the coverage that is needed,” explained Howard Center’s Heather Simmons.

Tracy Fisher has been with the Howard Center for 23 years. She helps people with developmental disabilities find ways to be more independent as adults.

She says the job isn’t always easy, but it’s worth it.

“We have a profound impact, but it’s had a profound impact on my life. You get to see the world very differently working in this field. You have such more empathy for your fellow person in the community,” said Fisher.

The Howard Center is looking to fill two hundred positions in many different departments. From school programs, to crisis programs. To developmental services to outpatient services.

