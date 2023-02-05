Online harassment documentary features former Bennington representative

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new documentary about online harassment is making its U.S. debut at the statehouse Tuesday, and former Bennington Representative Kiah Morris is featured in the film.

Morris stepped down from her Bennington position in 2018 following online racist and sexist attacks. The directors say they were inspired by Morris’s story and are proud to feature her in their film.

“For Léa and I, women like Kiah are truly modern day heroes,” Guylaine Maorist, Co-Director of the film said. “They’re true heroes because she she refuses to be silenced. And she’s still you know works. You know she’s she’s not a politician anymore. But she still works in politics and she still wants to change things for the better.”

“Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age” was made by Canadian filmmakers who set out to showcase the ways that cyberviolence harms women.

Related Stories:

Former Bennington lawmaker featured in new documentary about online harassment

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Loyer
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
Mount Washington set a new record-low temperature on Friday, and they're getting close to...
Mount Washington sees record low temperature, could shatter 2nd record overnight
Bill Stenger
Ex-Jay Peak president claims the State of Vermont “covered up” Kingdom Con
Samuel Hunt
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
Nicholas Baker
Brattleboro man charged with murder in August shooting

Latest News

Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What To Do: Sunday, February 5
Tips on how to keep your orchids looking beautiful.
In The Garden: Orchids
Recent crashes, deaths and road conditions have community members and truck drivers frustrated...
VTrans & Vermont Fish and Wildlife promote new roadkill app
New app asks Vermonters to track roadkill
New app asks Vermonters to track roadkill