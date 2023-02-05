Online harassment documentary features former Bennington representative

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new documentary about online harassment is making its U.S. debut at the statehouse Tuesday, and former Bennington Representative Kiah Morris is featured in the film.

Morris stepped down from her Bennington position in 2018 following online racist and sexist attacks. The directors say they were inspired by Morris’s story and are proud to feature her in their film.

“For Léa and I, women like Kiah are truly modern day heroes,” Guylaine Maorist, Co-Director of the film said. “They’re true heroes because she she refuses to be silenced. And she’s still you know works. You know she’s she’s not a politician anymore. But she still works in politics and she still wants to change things for the better.”

“Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age” was made by Canadian filmmakers who set out to showcase the ways that cyberviolence harms women.

