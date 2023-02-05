Plumer earns 300th career win

By Michael Dugan
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to six different goal scorers on the night, the UVM women’s hockey team defeated Merrimack 6-2, giving head coach Jim Plumer his 300th career victory.

“I really love this team, and over the last couple years, I feel like my career’s been rejuvenated not just by the wins, but by the kids and the way we play and the way they treat each other, and what we have in the locker room,” Plumer said postgame. “And I’m really blessed to spend this occasion with those guys.”

