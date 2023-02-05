POLICE: Stolen car suspect arrested, another still wanted

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bristol woman was arrested in connection to a stolen car out of Bristol, Vt. in South Burlington on Sunday morning. Another suspect remains on the run.

The investigation began at the end of January, when police say a gold Lexus was reported stolen out of Bristol. Police spotted the vehicle on numerous occasions between January 27 and February 2.

Police have been searching for Eric Loyer, 31, Bristol for his alleged connection to the theft.

Police say, Keisha Willard, 27, Bristol, is a known associate of Loyer.

On Sunday around 11:20 p.m., UVM Police attempted to stop the stolen Lexus in Burlington. They say the car fled from police toward South Burlington. Police later found the car on Quarry Hill.

Police found a man putting gas into the car, and say he fled on foot and were unable to capture him.

When police returned to the stolen car, a woman was in the driver’s seat and say she rammed the police cruiser and escaped. One officer was hit by the cruiser as he was attempting to stop the stolen car.

Another officer responded to the area, and another cruiser was struck by the stolen car.

South Burlington Police cruisers smashed in stolen car incident (WCAX)

Later, police found the car after it hit a tree near the Jug Handle. That’s when Willard was arrested. She was transported to UVM Medical Center for a leg injury and was admitted for surgery. She has been ordered held on $5,000 bail pending arraignment.

Police say shortly after 7:00 a.m. police say a 2012 Subaru Impreza was stolen from East Terrace, Loyer is a person of interest in that incident.

