Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -About 50 Vermont national guard soldiers were deployed to the Middle East and Southwest Asia Saturday.

The sendoff took place at 10 Saturday morning for company C, 3-126 Army Aviation.

Officials say the deployment involves medical evacuation missions in the region.

Six helicopters from Vermont will also go on the mission, which is expected to last about one year.

The unit had been preparing for their deployment for over a year and was previously deployed in 2018.

