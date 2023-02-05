VTrans & Vermont Fish and Wildlife promote new roadkill app

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The next time you see road kill, the state wants you to report it.

They want those reports through a new app created by VTrans and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

The state is asking drivers to report when and where they see road kill and any wildlife on the road.

“When we are trying to make a decision about infrastructure and how to make it permeable for wildlife we need data and this is one piece of that tool kit that can provide data,” Chris Slesar, the Environmental Resource Coordinator at VTrans, said.

“With so many drivers out on the road its an opportunity to crowdsource this information to learn more about drivers are experiencing in terms of the location of different animals, crossing or alive or unfortunately road kill,” Jens Hawkins-Hilke, a Conservation Planning Biologist, said.

You can download the app for free using this link.

They remind drivers not to use the app while driving.

