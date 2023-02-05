What To Do: Sunday, February 5

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s what to do in our region for Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Enjoy the Ice on Fire winter festival in Montpelier to celebrate the lengthening of the daytime, starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Elks Club.

It will be a fun filled afternoon of dance, theater, music, storytelling, and poetry. There will also be winter games and activities for kids, and a bonfire to end the day.

This event has no admission fee, but organizers say you should bring your own mug for hot drinks.

You can take a look at the details here.

Check out the Okemo Resort’s full moon snowshoe hike in Ludlow from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This community guided tour will give you the opportunity to see the sights of the Okemo Forest while learning about local history and the environment while you’re at it.

Besides the bring your own snowshoes policy, this experience is free to the public.

To learn more, follow this link.

At 2 p.m., the Spanked Puppy Restaurant & Pub in Colchester is hosting a mac and cheese cookoff. It’s from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

This Cabot-sponsored event will have celebrity judges and a Public’s Choice vote for which mac and cheese recipe is best.

You can try out all the different recipes and offer your opinion and see if the judges agree with you, and there’s no admission fee.

Today is the last day of the Winter Renaissance Faire, at the Champlain Valley Expo.

Watch the performances from singers, dancers and acrobats, and enjoy food and beverages from local and new England vendors.

Tickets are 20 dollars and can be purchased at the door. The event is open until 6:00 p.m.

The Northeast Fiddler’s Association are having another monthly meetup. All ages are welcome to enjoy the music at the Capital City Grange in Montpelier starting at 12:00 p.m.

There will be a circle jam as well as individual and smaller performances.

The jam is free and open to new fiddlers as well.

Enjoy a live screening of a new film starring Ralph Fiennes at the National Theater live in Hanover, New Hampshire.

The film, titled “Straight Line Crazy,” is a 2 hour and 30 minute film that will begin screening at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets for the viewing are 15 dollars.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.