Winter Renaissance Fair brings in the crowds this weekend

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Sixth annual Winter Renaissance Fair is back this weekend.

The event, organized by Vermont Gatherings, is being held in Essex Junction. They say the Winter Renaissance Fair is one of their biggest hits of the entire year. The weekend long event pulls in thousands from all over our area.

It’s filled with over seventy vendors and many different kinds of food. Even though some attendees had never been to the fair before they said they enjoyed being surrounded by other fantasy fanatics.

“I just kind of like new experiences. I mean I haven’t experienced this before and now that I am here I get to experience it. I don’t think I am going to regret coming. It’s a fun thing to do with my day. Getting to see all the cool costumes, I really admire the craftsmanship of all these people here,” said Danni Sullivan of South Burlington.

The Winter Renaissance Fair continues Sunday until six.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Loyer
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
Mount Washington set a new record-low temperature on Friday, and they're getting close to...
Mount Washington sees record low temperature, could shatter 2nd record overnight
Samuel Hunt
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
More fallout from that fight that broke out during a Vermont middle school basketball game:...
Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school
Many ski areas plan to suspend lift operations Friday -- and possibly Saturday -- as frigid...
Many ski resorts to suspend lift operations during cold snap

Latest News

The Howard Center currently has 14 hundred employees but people there say they’re looking for...
Job fair held Saturday for The Howard Center
Photo Courtesy Vt. Gov. Phil Scott
Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed
Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed
Job fair held Saturday for The Howard Center