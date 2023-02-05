Winter Renaissance Fair brings in the crowds this weekend

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Sixth annual Winter Renaissance Fair is back this weekend.

The event, organized by Vermont Gatherings, is being held in Essex Junction. They say the Winter Renaissance Fair is one of their biggest hits of the entire year. The weekend long event pulls in thousands from all over our area.

It’s filled with over seventy vendors and many different kinds of food. Even though some attendees had never been to the fair before they said they enjoyed being surrounded by other fantasy fanatics.

“I just kind of like new experiences. I mean I haven’t experienced this before and now that I am here I get to experience it. I don’t think I am going to regret coming. It’s a fun thing to do with my day. Getting to see all the cool costumes, I really admire the craftsmanship of all these people here,” said Danni Sullivan of South Burlington.

The Winter Renaissance Fair continues Sunday until six.

