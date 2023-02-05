BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve made it through that nasty Arctic blast. Temperatures will continue to warm up today. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy, but we’ll have pleasant highs in the mid to upper 30s. A cold front will then bring snow showers overnight, with an inch or two accumulation possible. Any snow showers will end Monday morning, then Monday afternoon will be partly sunny and pleasant.

The week will be on the active side, but no Arctic blasts are expected. Clouds will increase on Tuesday, with showers and mountain snow showers during the afternoon. This will continue overnight. Wednesday will be partly sunny. Highs both days will be in the 30s, with lows in the 20s. Thursday could bring a better chance for showers and snow showers, depending on the track of a more significant storm system. Friday will have a few rain/snow showers, and models are hinting at another possible storm for Saturday, with the chance for snow. It’s still far out, but we’ll keep you updated.

