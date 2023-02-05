BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a bitterly cold morning, with lows in the teens and 20s below zero, and wind chills as low as the low 50s below zero. Mt. Washington has a new record wind chill of 108 degrees below zero, which is also the coldest wind chill for the United States. Tonight, thankfully, won’t be nearly as cold. Lows will rise into the teens by Sunday morning as a warm front moves through. A few flurries are possible near the Canadian border, but most of the region will be dry. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, but we’ll have pleasant highs in the mid to upper 30s. A cold front will then bring snow showers overnight, followed by partly sunny skies on Monday.

The week will be on the active side, but no Arctic blasts are expected. Clouds will increase on Tuesday, with showers and mountain snow showers during the afternoon. This will continue overnight. Wednesday will be partly sunny. Highs both days will be in the 30s, with lows in the 20s. Thursday could bring a better chance for showers and snow showers, depending on the track of a more significant storm system. Friday will have a few rain/snow showers, and models are hinting at another possible storm for Saturday, with the chance for snow. It’s still far out, but we’ll keep you updated.

