Building Futures: BOCES students learn trades on the job

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) -Students are hitting the nail on the head gaining hands-on experience while also giving people a place to live.

More than 30 building trades, electrical trades, and HVAC students come together at North Franklin Educational Center in Malone where they spend a year building a house.

The BOCES program gives students who are interested in the trades a product they can be proud of and prepares them for their next step after graduation.

They said Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither was this 28 x 35-foot house in Malone, New York.

“It is just good knowledge to have in general like if you don’t you know, enjoy sitting in class at school very much then this is a place to get your hands on actually learned something,” said senior Mitchell Lindley at North Franklin Education Center.

This endeavor is the crux of the building, electrical, and HVAC trades programs at North Franklin Education center.

Juniors and seniors hone their soft skills by working as a team and ordering materials like lumber ahead of construction.

The hard skills and hard hats are put to use when they work on this house from the ground up for over 4 hours a day.

“I’ve learned about power tools. The basics of framing and reframing and drywall are as we’re doing right now. Everything that has to do with building a house you know, we’ve done it,” said North Franklin Education Center senior Nate Golden.

But this isn’t just a school project, it’s on the market for at least $80,000, the budget for the program.

“It motivates you to do better work a little bit, you know, I mean, does it make the customer happy?” said Golden.

Six years ago, students built tiny homes instead of full-size houses.

But so many kids wanted to sign up that the school decided to switch to building a three-bed, two-bathroom house ever since.

“We had to come up with a project that students could we had enough work for all students,” said Building Trades teacher Eric Ashlaw.

At a time when tradespeople are in high demand building trades instructor, Eric Ashlaw said he’s hopeful that so many students are eager to learn by doing year after year.

“I’ve got contractors coming in and talking to us every day looking for workers and they’re, they’re paying really good wage for these kids,” said Ashlaw.

Ashlaw, who said his first home was student-built, said the majority of the roughly 60 students who come through every year stick with the trades after graduation.

The district is accepting bids on the home until February 14th, with it being in the hands of the new owners by the summer. In years past, the school said there were usually around five bidders with people paying anywhere from $65,000 to $100,000. The school said they end up getting the money in excess of their $80,000 budget.

