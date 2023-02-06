Burlington mayor to hold updates on Elmwood Ave pod project

On the heels of the Burlington pod project finally opening, a meeting is being held on the progress.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The low-barrier shelter in the Old North End is months behind schedule, but it is set to finally open this week.

The goal is to house 30 people at a time in these tiny homes.

Organizers announced changes to the rules for people living there. That includes signing off on not using drugs or alcohol while in the pods.

The latest meeting will be held on Feb. 6th at 1 p.m. at the Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community on Elmwood Ave.

