Burlington pod project meeting Monday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On the heels of the Burlington pod project finally opening, a community meeting is being held Monday.

The low-barrier shelter in the Old North End is months behind schedule, but it set to finally open this week.

The goal is to house 30 people at a time in the tiny homes.

Last week, organizers announced changes to the rules for people living there. That includes signing off on not using drugs or alcohol while in the pods.

Monday’s meeting is at 1 p.m. at the Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community on Elmwood Ave.

