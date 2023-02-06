DOC staff hold no-confidence vote over Newport prison interim chief

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Corrections staff are demanding change at the Vermont state prison in Newport.

In a letter Vt. Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml late last month, employees expressed a lack of confidence in Northern State Correctional Facility interim superintendent Lori Madden.

The letter details numerous operations breakdowns including failing to staff key safety posts, untrained staff working security positions, a lack of emergency responders, inmates confined to their living units because of understaffing, and ignoring staff input.

The staff wants Madden removed from her position while their claims are investigated.

Vermont State Employees Association executive director Steve Howard says the employees are “...coming forward to warn the department before tragedy occurs. Let no one say that VSEA members didn’t do their utmost to bring about desperately needed change.”

