Federal hate crime initiative aimed at Vt. high school students

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. attorney’s office for the state of Vermont is launching a series of presentations in Vermont high schools aimed at educating students about hate crimes.

The nationwide effort kicked off last year following the deadly mass shooting that killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket.

“And so far it’s been great. It’s really inspirational to get out in the community and meet with students who are interested in these issues and to provide some of our expertise here,” said U.S. Attorney for Vermont Nikolas Kerest.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Kerest about the effort to involve local schools.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Loyer and Keisha Willard
Bristol woman arrested with stolen car; male suspect still at-large
Photo Courtesy Vt. Gov. Phil Scott
Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed
Tovi Mesick
Burlington shooting suspect charged with attempted murder
Eric Loyer
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
File photo
Motorists can report Vermont roadkill on new app

Latest News

SFD
Federal hate crime initiative aimed at Vt. high school students
SDF
Report: Vt. smoking cessation funding falls short
File photo
Vt. Senate bill would eliminate ‘life without parole’ prison sentence
SDF
DOC staff hold no-confidence vote over Newport prison interim chief