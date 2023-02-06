Federal hate crime initiative aimed at Vt. high school students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. attorney’s office for the state of Vermont is launching a series of presentations in Vermont high schools aimed at educating students about hate crimes.

The nationwide effort kicked off last year following the deadly mass shooting that killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket.

“And so far it’s been great. It’s really inspirational to get out in the community and meet with students who are interested in these issues and to provide some of our expertise here,” said U.S. Attorney for Vermont Nikolas Kerest.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Kerest about the effort to involve local schools.

