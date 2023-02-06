Freezing temps bring back public ice skating to Colchester

Colchester Parks & Recreation was finally able to open the Airport Park ice skating rink.
Colchester Parks & Recreation was finally able to open the Airport Park ice skating rink.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Feb. 5, 2023
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Well some good came out of the freezing weather we had over the weekend as a local ice rink is back open. Colchester Parks & Recreation was finally able to open the Airport Park ice skating rink.

They say its best to wait to open until after the area has seen a number of consecutive days of freezing temperatures.

The rink is usually open from January to February but had to open a little later this year with how warm it’s been this winter. People at the rink say they were happy to be able to now enjoy the space.

“It’s not too cold today, we decided you know the sun’s out. Good day to get out on the ice, king of the first time we have been able to this year. You move effortlessly, it’s fast and you only get to experience it so long during the year,” says Colchester resident Nick Adams.

Even the family dog got some ice time too.

