Man shot at Burlington apartment complex

Burlington police responded to reports that a man had been shot at an apartment complex on Riverside Ave.

At around 6:30 Sunday evening, the Burlington Police Department received a call from a woman saying that her husband had been shot in the chest.

Officers responded to salmon run apartments, where they found the caller and the victim.

“This was a shooting. We have one person shot in the chest at the hospital being treated at the hospital right now. We have one suspect who fled the location. We believe that person has been apprehended,” said Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad.

Officers say the suspect was arrested within 30 minutes of obtaining victim and witness statements.

Police say the victim is now in stable condition.

