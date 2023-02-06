Popular community gathering space damaged by fire

Chazy, N.Y.
Chazy, N.Y.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The fire happened at the Weathercock Restaurant and Bar. Volunteer fire chief Dennis Pilon says it took fire crews several hours to put out the blaze. Crews believe the fire started in the walls, then spread throughout the building.

Local businesses provided the fire fighters shelter from the freezing temperatures, as they fought the blaze. The Chazy Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by several other fire crews. Officials say they believe the fire was an accident.

Chief Dennis Pilon says the community is deeply saddened by the loss.

“One of the previous owners’ sons was in the fire department and helped fight the fire. So, it has lots of ties. The fire department has had banquets there. Communities have gone there after funerals; it’s been a well established business for many years,” said Chief Pilon.

The structure has been called a total loss. A decision to re-build the restaurant is being discussed.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Loyer
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
Mount Washington set a new record-low temperature on Friday, and they're getting close to...
Mount Washington sees record low temperature, could shatter 2nd record overnight
POLICE: Stolen car suspect arrested, another still wanted
POLICE: Stolen car suspect arrested, another still wanted
Bill Stenger
Ex-Jay Peak president claims the State of Vermont “covered up” Kingdom Con
Photo Courtesy Vt. Gov. Phil Scott
Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed

Latest News

POLICE: Stolen car suspect arrested, another still wanted
POLICE: Stolen car suspect arrested, another still wanted
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What To Do: Sunday, February 5
Tips on how to keep your orchids looking beautiful.
In The Garden: Orchids
Recent crashes, deaths and road conditions have community members and truck drivers frustrated...
VTrans & Vermont Fish and Wildlife promote new roadkill app