Popular community gathering space damaged by fire

CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The fire happened at the Weathercock Restaurant and Bar. Volunteer fire chief Dennis Pilon says it took fire crews several hours to put out the blaze. Crews believe the fire started in the walls, then spread throughout the building.

Local businesses provided the fire fighters shelter from the freezing temperatures, as they fought the blaze. The Chazy Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by several other fire crews. Officials say they believe the fire was an accident.

Chief Dennis Pilon says the community is deeply saddened by the loss.

“One of the previous owners’ sons was in the fire department and helped fight the fire. So, it has lots of ties. The fire department has had banquets there. Communities have gone there after funerals; it’s been a well established business for many years,” said Chief Pilon.

The structure has been called a total loss. A decision to re-build the restaurant is being discussed.

