State Department switches to Calibri font

The State Department is now using Calibri font for all of its communications.
The State Department is now using Calibri font for all of its communications.(Source: U.S. Department of State)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. State Department has changed its font style.

The agency is now using the Calibri font in all of its communications.

The State Department had been using Times New Roman since 2004.

The Internal Diversity and Disability Group recommended the Calibri font because they said it is simpler and easier to read, especially for those with dyslexia or aging eyes.

Calibri also offers a wider range of characters, so it works well in other languages.

Times New Roman has more flourishes, which can cause some visual recognition issues, especially on screens.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Stolen car suspect arrested, another still wanted
POLICE: Stolen car suspect arrested, another still wanted
Photo Courtesy Vt. Gov. Phil Scott
Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed
Eric Loyer
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
Recent crashes, deaths and road conditions have community members and truck drivers frustrated...
VTrans & Vermont Fish and Wildlife promote new roadkill app
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?

Latest News

After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,900
The fire is near the corner of Swift and Spear Streets in South Burlington on Spear Meadow Road.
Crews battle fire in South Burlington
The fire is near the corner of Swift and Spear Streets in South Burlington on Spear Meadow Road.
Crews battle fire in South Burlington
Small earthquakes are not unusual in upstate New York but are rarely felt as strongly.
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York