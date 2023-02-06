Suspect arrested in Burlington shooting

Burlington police arrested 40-year-old suspect Tovi Mesick.(WCAX-TV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspect is being held on $50,000 bail after a shooting Sunday in Burlington.

Police say the shooting happened at the Salmon Run apartments. A woman reportedly called police and said her husband had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital with a bullet wound in the chest. Police say he’s in stable condition.

Officers arrested Tovi Mesick, 40.

Police say Mesick has had several dozen previous law-enforcement encounters, including situations with guns. Charges in this latest case are pending.

Sunday night, an Essex police department K9 helped searched the area. Officers say the dog followed a track from the shooting to Winooski.

It was in Winooski where Mesick was arrested.

