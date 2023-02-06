BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Now that the big Arctic Blast is behind us, we can look forward to almost springlike temperatures for the upcoming week. The only exception will be a cold night tonight, although nothing like we had a few days back.

A weak cold front will fling just a few flurries around this morning, but then skies will be clearing as we go through the rest of the day. With mainly clear skies and a light wind tonight, that’s when we’ll see those temperatures drop again by Tuesday morning.

Then it will swing the other way again on Tuesday. Brisk south winds will kick in and bring the temperatures back up to warmer than normal levels again. There will be sunshine on Tuesday morning, but then another weak front will pass through late in the afternoon - about the time of the evening commute - with just a few snow & rain showers. The snow will only amount to a dusting to an inch or so.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, but a stronger frontal system will come through on Thursday with a pretty good chance for snow & rain . . . at this point, it looks like more rain than snow.

A coastal system will be developing late in the week, but it will be tracking mainly to our east. However, it may kick back some rain and possibly a bit of accumulating snow on Saturday. It will clear out again as we head into Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking all of these disturbances for you as we go through the new work week, and we will keep you updated with the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.