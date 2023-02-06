BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mostly clear skies through early Tuesday morning will make for a chilly start to the day with morning low temperatures in the single digits and low teens. Tuesday will start with some sunshine, but clouds arrive during the afternoon hours with the chance of some light snow developing for the evening. Any accumulation will be on the light side, and mainly over the northern areas of our region. A general accumulation of a dusting to two inches is expected before midnight.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Wednesday with some scattered snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected. Afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s. Our next weather system arrives on Thursday as a mix of rain and snow. Rain and snow showers linger into Friday as well with cloudy skies and temperatures for the end of the week reaching the upper 30s and low 40s.

Unsettled weather continues into the weekend as well. Skies will be cloudy again on Saturday with scattered rain and snow showers. Temperatures will be more seasonable over the weekend with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday and Monday with a warm up expected again for the start of the work week. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 30s and low 40s. The chance of rain showers will continue in the middle of next week.

