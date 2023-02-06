BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was a much more pleasant day, even though it was a bit windy. High temperatures made it into the 30s and even 40s. A cold front will pass through overnight with snow showers, ending Monday morning. A trace to 2 inches accumulation is possible, mainly in the mountains. High pressure will settle in Monday afternoon, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday will start off with some sun, then clouds will increase with showers and snow showers for the afternoon and early evening. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Wednesday will be a dry and decent day for winter activities. A more significant system is expected to impact our region on Thursday. Models are showing a rain/snow mix, though some freezing rain is possible during the morning. It doesn’t look like it will cause widespread hazardous travel, but it’s something we’ll keep an eye on. The storm will move out Thursday night, with just a few showers and snow showers on Friday.

Another storm system could affect us Saturday, but at this point, we’ll just be clipped by it with the chance for light snow. Sunday will be fair. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the low 30s, with lows in the teens and 20s. Thankfully, no Arctic blasts are expected this week.

